Welcome to the musical universe of magic : WICCA RADIO !
Here are the different styles of music which will be broadcast on Wicca Radio :
Chill-out ; Celtic ; Ambient ; New Age ; Spiritual ; Downtempo ; Easy Listeninig ; Lounge ; Rock Celtic ; Pagan music ; Wicca music ; Ethnique ; Chamanique music ; ...
Special programs about wiccan celebrations, magic, meetings and activities, are in progress as well.
Wicca, as the sorcerer's and witches's former religion !
Wicca became famous in the last years, because it helps the ones following an iniatic way to get closer with nature, and every kinds of love , sorcery, and with the magic and godsed powers hidden inside our hearts.
The ceaseless walk of "progress" blinded our eyes, hidding rythms and cycles of nature. Wicca's way of life try to cure this unbalance by celebrating seasons, by working with nature, and by discovering, once more, transitionnal rituals in our lives.
More over, Wicca Radio offers live programs talking about magic, sorcery, solstices and seasons's celebrations, personnal development, mysteries, esoterism, paranormal, ...
Wicca Radio Music Live :
Click on the icon to activate
Wicca Radio, music for the witches !
wicca, radio, wccan, pagan, music, shaman, shamanism, witchcraft, witch, wizard, celtic, ambient, zen, chill, tribal light, new age, native, spiritual, meditation, relaxation, esotericism, mystery, paranormal
